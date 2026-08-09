Daniel Jones practices without Colts’ top WRs as Josh Downs, Alec Pierce are still sidelined

Daniel Jones is healthy after his ruptured Achilles tendon, but he is working with second-tier wideouts as Indianapolis Colts' WRs Josh Downs and Alec PIerce are injured.

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiver situation is a tricky one. Josh Downs and Alec Pierce are not practicing, and all this with a recovering Daniel Jones eased into practice.

Josh Downs is dealing with a groin injury while Alec Pierce is still recovering from an ankle surgery after getting a huge contract, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Add that to the fact that they traded Michael Pittman Jr, and the WR room is very thin right now.

Pittman was the best all-rounder wideout but he is now on the Steelers. Downs is a great slot receiver but if he is not practicing, he is not ready to break out. Lastly, Pierce is the most expensive wideout on the roster but he hasn’t recovered from an ankle surgery on March.

Advertisement

Who are the Colts WRs that Daniel Jones is practicing with now?

Right now, Daniel Jones is practicing with Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Laquon Treadwell as his main options. These are serviceable receivers, but not even close to the Pittman-Pierce-Downs core he had.

Tyler Warren making highlight reel catches has become routine at this point… pic.twitter.com/eR3hNsvsKp — Logan Hancock (@ProFanLogan) August 4, 2026

As for now, the actual primary target is tight end Tyler Warren, who is poised to solidify himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL this season. During his rookie season, Warren had 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertisement

How a healthy Colts offense should look in 2026

Shane Steichen is a great head coach and offensive mind so he will make the most of what he has. Still, he hopes to have everyone healthy in the first few weeks of the 2026 season: