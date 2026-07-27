Daniel Jones encourages Colts as QB is cleared for action after Achilles tear

Daniel Jones is able to go back to football action after an Achilles tear, to the happiness of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts were a tale of two halves last NFL season. The first half was incredible and Daniel Jones was at the forefront of that. However, the second season was the whole opposite, and the quarterback even suffered a catastrophic Achilles tear towards the end of the season.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Daniel Jones himself stated he is fully recovered and ready to roll. “I’m feeling really good and I’m gonna be full go to start training camp… I’m ready to go,” said a smiley Jones.

This is a wonderful piece of news for the Colts, as they saw in Jones a surging quarterback who is also a tough competitor. Jones was having arguably his best season in the NFL until injuries hampered him.

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Jones signed a lucrative deal despite his injury

Quarterback Daniel Jones signed a historic two-year, $88 million contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026. The value of this contract can go up to $100 million with incentives.

"I'm feeling really good and I'm gonna be full go to start training camp..



I'm ready to go" ~ @Daniel_Jones10



That's GREAT news 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UcWFE1zKsl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

Achilles tendon tears can take from six months to a year of recovery depending on how severe the tear was. Jones had a full tear, and he was playing through a left leg fibula fracture too. Hence, the fact is that his recovery has been outstanding and way ahead of schedule.

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Daniel Jones is the Colts only hope for the QB position

Not only did the Colts blindly trusted Jones by giving him this contract, but there are not really that many alternatives. Anthony Richardson was given permission to seek a trade and Riley Leonard and Easton Stick are low-end QBs.

Hence, Daniel Jones is the Colts hope, at least for the next two years, to have decent quarterback play. Jones had 3,101 yards on 68% completion, 19 TDs and eight interceptions with a 100.2 rate. His numbers were not stellar, but highly effective.