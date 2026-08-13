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Is Justin Herbert playing today? Chargers’ starting QB vs Texans in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans to start their 2026 NFL preseason. Is franchise quarterback Justin Herbert playing?

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers
© Kevin Terrell/Getty ImagesJustin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is one of the best pure passers in the NFL. However, the preseason games usually tend to see backups, so the doubt over the quarterback playing for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans is one that needs answering.

Jim Harbaugh spoke to the press and announced that Justin Herbert will not play vs. Texans in the 2026 NFL Preseason opener. Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei will play approximately one half of football each. As for the Texans, there’s certainty on whether CJ Stroud will play vs. Chargers.

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Herbert is undoubtedly the QB1 of the team, and Harbaugh is not one to risk him in meaningless preseason games. Hence, it’s time for the Chargers backups to shine against a Texans team that will likely also rest plenty of their starting defense.

Herbert’s preseason stats are very limited

Herbert has never played much in the NFL preseason. He logged the only preseason statistics of his career during 2025 against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished that single opening series going 2-of-5 for 46 yards and a sack, leading a 9-play, 51-yard field-goal drive.

Herbert did not play any preseason snaps in his first five NFL seasons. Hence, it seems like the pattern will remain, at least for now. Therefore, fans will have to wait to see how Mike McDonald, Jim Harbaugh, and Justin Herbert all work alongside each other.

See also

Is Cam Ward playing today? Titans’ starting QB vs 49ers in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Harbaugh tends to rest starters in preseason

Jim Harbaugh usually employs a very cautious, structured plan that rests key starters and top veterans for the majority of the preseason. Rather than playing first-team units heavily, he scales their game action up minimally over the course of the schedule.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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