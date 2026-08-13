Raiders vs Cardinals: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 13, 2026

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in the opening week of the 2026 NFL preseason. Both teams are entering a new chapter with new head coaches, making this an early test before the regular season. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels FOX5 Vegas Live Stream NFL+, Fubo, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Raiders vs Cardinals in the USA

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals will be available to watch on FOX5 Vegas in the Las Vegas market, while fans can also stream the game through NFL+, ESPN Unlimited and Fubo.

Can I watch Raiders vs Cardinals for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can use Fubo‘s 5-day free trial to watch Raiders vs. Cardinals without paying during the trial period. It currently promotes free-trial access for its live sports service and carries the NFL programming needed for the matchup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Raiders arrive at Allegiant Stadium with very different questions to answer, even though neither team is playing for a regular-season result yet.

Arizona is coming off a 33-30 loss to Carolina in the Hall of Fame Game, where rookie quarterback Carson Beck made an immediate impression by completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. That performance has added intrigue to a quarterback room that already includes veteran Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

Carson Beck #19 of the Arizona Cardinals during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

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Las Vegas has an even bigger storyline under center. The Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but veteran Kirk Cousins remains the projected starter entering the season.

Recent training-camp reports indicate that Cousins continues to lead the competition, although Mendoza has already received opportunities with the first-team offense and impressed during camp. That makes the matchup against Arizona one of the first chances to see how the Raiders manage the balance between their veteran quarterback and their highly touted rookie.

There is also a coaching connection worth watching. Klint Kubiak is beginning his first season as Las Vegas’ head coach, while Mike LaFleur takes over in Arizona.

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Both teams are therefore using the preseason to establish new offensive identities, but their circumstances are not identical: the Cardinals are trying to recover from a 3-14 season, while the Raiders are building around a new quarterback investment and a new coaching staff.

What time is the Raiders vs Cardinals match?

The game kicks off on Thursday, August 13, at 8:00 PM ET. Raiders vs. Cardinals will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the local kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM PT.

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM