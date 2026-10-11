Is Justin Jefferson playing today for Vikings vs Saints in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings travel to the Caesars Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints, looking to extend their unbeaten record.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the few teams still unbeaten, and they will look to improve their record to 5-0 when they visit the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana. The NFL’s official website listed Justin Jefferson as questionable, and his status remains a game-time decision.

The Vikings’ receiving corps could also be dealing with a potential absence, as Jordan Addison is listed as questionable, leaving his availability for the matchup against the Saints in doubt.

The only certainty for Kyler Murray and his offense at the moment is that veteran wide receiver Jauan Jennings will be one of his targets through the air. Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking to remain unbeaten in the 2026 NFL season.

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Jefferson’s troubled ankle

Minnesota’s star wideout sent shockwaves through the fan base back in Week 3 (September 27) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just a few plays into the game, Justin Jefferson picked up a right ankle sprain after Vita Vea accidentally landed on his leg while making a tackle.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury sent him straight to the locker room for the rest of the day and kept him sidelined for Week 4 against Miami. Fortunately, it wasn’t a long-term issue—he managed to put in some limited practices during the week and was ultimately cleared to return for the Vikings’ Week 5 matchup.

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A major addition for the Vikings

The Vikings made a low-risk, high-upside move by picking up Odell Beckham Jr. on October 7 after he was released by the New York Giants. Beckham had a quick, quiet stint in New York where he went catchless on just one target through three games, but Minnesota pounced as soon as he hit the open market to add extra depth and a veteran presence to their receiving corps.

It’s a natural fit for both sides: OBJ gets a fresh start with head coach Kevin O’Connell—whom he won a Super Bowl with during their time in Los Angeles—and reunites with fellow LSU standout Justin Jefferson. Initially signed to the practice squad, Minnesota immediately elevated OBJ ahead of their Week 5 matchup against New Orleans, giving him an instant shot to provide some extra pop to a 4-0 squad looking to keep its strong momentum going.

Key takeaways

Justin Jefferson is listed as questionable for Minnesota’s Week 5 game against New Orleans.

for Minnesota’s Week 5 game against New Orleans. Justin Jefferson was cleared to return after missing Week 4 with an ankle sprain.

to return after missing Week 4 with an ankle sprain. Minnesota signed Odell Beckham Jr. on October 7 to add receiver depth.