The Steelers face a crucial Week 11 test against the Eagles, with major implications for their season. Every possible outcome could reshape Pittsburgh’s position in the AFC playoff race.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Philadelphia for a Week 11 matchup that could have a significant impact on their season. Sitting at 6-3, Mike McCarthy’s team is looking to regain momentum after a disappointing 38-18 loss to the Bengals.

The challenge comes against an Eagles team going through a very different campaign. Philadelphia enters the matchup with a 2-7 record and a seven-game losing streak, leaving little room for further setbacks.

A win, a loss or even a tie would shape Pittsburgh’s team’s record and playoff outlook in different ways, making the possible scenarios worth examining ahead of kickoff on Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET.

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What happens if the Steelers win vs. Eagles in Week 11?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, they will improve to 7-3 and remain in second place in the AFC North, one step behind the Cincinnati Bengals, who currently lead the division at 7-2.

Jaylen Warren #30 celebrates touchdown by Rico Dowdle #13 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A victory would be important for Pittsburgh after its 38-18 loss to Cincinnati in Week 10. The Steelers would get back on track and reach seven wins, keeping themselves within striking distance of the division leaders.

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However, even if the Bengals lose their Week 11 matchup, Pittsburgh would not automatically take first place. Cincinnati would fall to 7-3, matching the Steelers’ overall record, but it would retain the advantage in the divisional tiebreaker.

The Bengals currently have a 2-1 record against AFC North opponents, compared with Pittsburgh’s 2-2 mark. Since neither team would play a divisional opponent in Week 11, those records would remain unchanged.

Therefore, Cincinnati would stay ahead of Pittsburgh if both teams finish the week at 7-3. The other AFC North teams also have important games and circumstances to consider:

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Cleveland Browns: They have a bye in Week 11 and will remain at 6-4. Pittsburgh would therefore increase its advantage over Cleveland to one game.

Baltimore Ravens: They will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET. If Baltimore wins, it will improve to 5-6; if it loses, it will fall to 4-7.

Cincinnati Bengals: They will visit the Washington Commanders on Monday, November 23, at 8:15 p.m. ET. A victory would take them to 8-2, while a defeat would leave them at 7-3.

Consequently, a Steelers victory would guarantee that Pittsburgh finishes Week 11 in second place in the AFC North, regardless of the other division results. It would also prevent Cleveland from closing the gap and put additional pressure.

What happens if the Steelers lose to the Eagles today?

If the Steelers lose to the Eagles, they will drop to 6-4 and could fall to third place in the AFC North, behind both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

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A defeat would be particularly damaging for Pittsburgh because it would mark its second consecutive loss after the Week 10 setback against Cincinnati. The Steelers would remain with six wins, allowing Cleveland to catch them in the overall standings.

The Browns are also 6-4 entering Week 11, but they have a bye and will not play this weekend. More importantly, Cleveland currently has a better divisional record than Pittsburgh, with a 2-1 mark against AFC North opponents compared with the Steelers’ 2-2 record.

The two teams have already split their regular-season series. Cleveland won the first meeting 27-24 in Week 4, while Pittsburgh responded with a 27-6 victory in Week 8. If both finish with identical overall records, the next divisional tiebreaker is their record against AFC North opponents.

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The Bengals could also take advantage of the situation. They currently have a 7-2 record and will face the Washington Commanders on Monday, November 23, at 8:15 p.m. ET. If Cincinnati wins, it will improve to 8-2 and extend its lead over Pittsburgh to two games.

Meanwhile, Baltimore will have an opportunity to improve its position when it visits Carolina on Sunday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A victory would move the Ravens to 5-6, while a loss would leave them at 4-7.

What happens if Steelers and Eagles tie in Week 11?

If the Steelers and Eagles tie in Week 11, Pittsburgh will move to a 6-3-1 record and remain in second place in the AFC North, ahead of the Cleveland Browns but behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

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An NFL tie counts as half a win and half a loss when calculating a team’s winning percentage. Therefore, Pittsburgh would have a .650 winning percentage after the game, compared with Cleveland’s .600 mark at 6-4.

That difference would allow the Steelers to maintain their position above the Browns, even though both teams would have six victories. Pittsburgh would also avoid suffering a second consecutive defeat after losing to Cincinnati in Week 10.

A tie would not be as damaging as a loss for Pittsburgh in terms of the AFC North race. The Steelers would preserve second place and maintain their advantage over Cleveland, although they would miss an opportunity to move closer to Cincinnati.

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Key takeaways