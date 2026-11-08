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What happened to JJ McCarthy? NY Giants updated QB depth chart vs Eagles

JJ McCarthy suffered a serious hit on his right side and he is now getting checked in the middle of the New York Giants game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesJ.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback JJ McCarthy got checked in Sunday’s NFC East rivalry showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Medical personnel evaluated the young signal-caller after he got blasted in the mid section on a third-quarter run.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, McCarthy immediately entered the sideline blue medical tent. Consequently, veteran backup Jameis Winston entered the game to direct the offense against Philadelphia. Now, McCarthy has come back to the game.

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Earlier reports highlighted how Malachi Fields endorses JJ McCarthy after spending extra time with NY Giants QB. However, head coach John Harbaugh must now rely on his updated quarterback rotation:

  • JJ McCarthy (Returned)
  • Jameis Winston (Current QB2)
  • Jake Haener (Practice squad / Emergency reserve)

McCarthy is in the medical tent

Team medical staff placed McCarthy in the blue medical tent to undergo checking and he even went to the locker room. He absorbed direct helmet contact after fighting for extra yardage on a designed scramble.

Therefore, Winston entered and even conducted a TD drive. Now, McCarthy has returned, and Winston will go back to backup duties.

See also

Is Cam Skattebo playing today for NY Giants vs Eagles in 2026 NFL Week 9?

McCarthy was having a great season since arriving to the NY Giants

McCarthy brought immediate stability and poise under center following his early-season trade from Minnesota. He previously engineered an overtime thriller against Houston before navigating the offense through the Eagles‘ hostile environment.

Furthermore, coaching personnel praised his maturity and growing mastery of the scheme. Losing McCarthy threatens to halt the Giants’ positive offensive trajectory during a heated division race.

Key takeaways

  • JJ McCarthy is back after being evaluated after taking a hit during a third-quarter run.
  • Jameis Winston entered the game for the Giants to replace injured JJ McCarthy and had a passing TD.
  • JJ McCarthy went to the locker room after absorbing direct helmet contact.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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