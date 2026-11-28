As the Atlanta Falcons gear up for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced it is parting ways with Tua Tagovailoa.

In a surprising move ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons announced in a press release that they have parted ways with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following discussions between both sides.

Following the move, Atlanta’s updated quarterback depth chart shapes up like this: Michael Penix Jr. remains the starter, having thrown for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions across eight starts this season.

Behind him, 39-year-old veteran Andy Dalton steps into the primary backup role after signing with the team following Week 6, while undrafted rookie Jack Strand slides into the third-string spot.

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Atlanta’s decision comes on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers making waves earlier this week by releasing Aaron Rodgers. For Tagovailoa, a preseason oblique injury limited him to a single regular-season appearance—a Week 5 outing against the Ravens in which he went 2-of-3 for 34 yards and threw a game-sealing overtime interception.

A statement from general manager Ian Cunningham pic.twitter.com/VB27gPnSQO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 28, 2026

Why did the Falcons decide to part ways with Tagovailoa?

After signing a one-year contract in March to compete for the starting job, Tagovailoa suffered a preseason oblique injury that sidelined him for the first two games, allowing Penix to reclaim the starting role in Week 3.

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With Penix firmly entrenched as the starter, Tagovailoa had no clear path to playing time. Following his brief Week 5 appearance against Baltimore, Atlanta signed Dalton, further crowding the quarterback room.

Ultimately, general manager Ian Cunningham and Tagovailoa’s representatives agreed that a release was the best move for both sides. The decision allows Atlanta to streamline its roster for the rest of the season while giving the 28-year-old former Pro Bowler a chance to catch on with another team.

Key takeaways

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with Tua Tagovailoa ahead of their Week 12 matchup.

ahead of their Week 12 matchup. Michael Penix Jr. remains Atlanta’s starting quarterback with 1,730 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

with 1,730 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Tua Tagovailoa played just one game for Atlanta, throwing an overtime interception against Baltimore.