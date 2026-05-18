Saints face RB problems as GM Mickey Loomis admits Alvin Kamara’s fit for the team is unclear after Travis Etienne’s arrival

The New Orleans Saints brought running back Travis Etienne to the team, but that may have caused a puzzle on how to use team legend Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara has been in the NFL since 2017, and from that moment on, he’s been arguably one of the best running backs in the league. However, the New Orleans Saints took the chance to bring Travis Etienne, and the team’s general manager Mickey Loomis has admitted that the team is at a roadblock.

Per Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times, Saints GM Loomis is very non-committal on Alvin Kamara. “We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster. Obviously there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two.”

This is a classic example of a team trying to make a legend “pass the torch” to a younger, stylistically similar running back. Both are dual-threat backs, with huge elusiveness, and patient-yet-explosive skill sets. Now, they have both, and they are not exactly clear on how to deal with it.

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Kamara should be used by Kellen Moore

If there’s someone who can find a way to use two very good running backs, it’s an offensive, creative play-caller like Kellen Moore. The head coach debuted last season and the Saints actually had a great finish to the season.

Didn't even look like Alvin Kamara was trying 😭 pic.twitter.com/5pZnoLwrE3 — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) April 6, 2026

Moore’s offenses use quite a lot of running game and play-action. Hence, the running backs are key. Moore uses this to open up the field for wideouts and give chance to the quarterback to play more peacefully. Also, Tyler Shough is not precisely the biggest arm in the NFL, he needs help to look good.

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Kamara and Etienne could be a highly effective committee

Being able to intertwine Kamara and Etienne could allow the Saints to maintain arguably the same level of play while keeping the stamina of the running game. This could also allow the Saints to run the ball without hesitation.

Running the ball opens up the game for the offense, but it also makes the team in charge to control the tempo of the game. The fact is, the team might want to see where Kamara fits in, but there are huge opportunities to actually fit him in the scheme.