Why isn’t Travis Etienne Jr. playing today? Saints vs Falcons RB depth charts in 2026 NFL Week 4 MNF

Travis Etienne Jr. won't be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints as they face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons face off in an NFC South grudge Monday Night Football match in Week 4. This is a very evenly matched-up division, so this game matters a lot, but Travis Etienne Jr. won’t be able to play it for the gold-and-black.

Travis Etienne Jr. is not playing today because he was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list due to a hamstring injury. He suffered and aggravated the soft-tissue injury during the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Because he is on Injured Reserve, Etienne is required to miss a minimum of four games. His earliest possible return to the active lineup would be in Week 9. Hence, the Saints will have to use their RB depth chart to substitute him.

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Saints RB depth chart vs Falcons

Without Etienne, the Saints will continue to use their run-by-committee, distributing the snaps across the depth chart. That is something the Saints have done even with Etienne healthy. This is their RB depth chart:

Alvin Kamara is 40 receiving yards away from becoming the 6th player in NFL history with 5,000 career rushing + receiving yards.



Underrated legend 🙏⚜️ pic.twitter.com/tnSHSTH3J5 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 4, 2026

Alvin Kamara

Kendre Miller

CJ Donaldson

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Falcons RB depth chart vs Saints

The Falcons running game is way different. They do have an elite RB who is an absolute workhorse. Bijan Robinson has established himself as a top-tier player with incredible skills. This is the Falcons RB depth chart:

Bijan Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr.

Key takeaways

Travis Etienne Jr. was placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

with a hamstring injury. His earliest possible return from the mandated four-game absence is Week 9 .

. The Saints will distribute snaps between Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson.