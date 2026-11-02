John Harbaugh hints NY Giants may steer away from Jonathan Taylor trade with Colts

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh may have subtly ruled out any chance of trading for Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts before the NFL trade deadline.

Even after Cam Skattebo’s injury update fueled speculation around Jonathan Taylor and the New York Giants, head coach John Harbaugh may have poured ice-cold water on the hot rumor mill in the NFL. The coach’s statement also comes in the wake of Taylor’s ultimatum to the Indianapolis Colts, which shined a light on the running back’s unwavering commitment to the organization in the Hoosier State.

Following a more than positive Week 8, in which New York enjoyed a bye, the Giants heard an encouraging update on Taylor’s potential trade. However, the coach’s latest statement didn’t add to that tune. On the bright side, though, Harbaugh did make it clear that New York will be active before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. It just may not be to trade for Taylor.

Based on Harbaugh’s admission, there’s reason to believe the G-Men are still in the AFC South running back’s market, though the Giants might be going after one of the talents on the Tennessee Titans‘ running backs’ room instead of the Colts‘.

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“I did, I did. I left a message [for Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk]. Why? Because you turn over every stone,” Harbaugh admitted after the Giants’ practice on Monday. “Going to try everything. We’re open for any call. Anybody can call us.”

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

Titans have two very appealing RBs

Although they haven’t been playing as badly as their record suggests, the 1-7 Titans are heading nowhere in the 2026 NFL season. That means they will likely be sellers at the trade deadline, just as they recently parted with star DT Jeffery Simmons for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder from the Chicago Bears.

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Tennessee may keep the garage sale going, and its running back tandem of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears has emerged as strong candidates to be traded. At least one of them.

Pollard could be key addition

Pollard’s recent incredible outings have only raised his value, and he may not be Taylor, but he has proved he can be a great addition to any contender’s backfield. For the Giants, his change of pace and dynamism may be the perfect complement to Skattebo’s run-through-a-wall-without-asking-twice style, and at a much more affordable cost than Taylor. Spears could also be intriguing to Harbaugh and company, as he’s only 25 years old and offers a low-risk, high-reward type of talent.

The main problem is that both Pollard and Spears are in the final years of their contracts. That’s a good thing because it takes leverage away from the Titans and makes them a bit cheaper to trade for, but it’s a very bad thing in light of Harbaugh’s comments. “John Harbaugh says the Giants aren’t looking for ‘one and done’ at trade deadline,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported.

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Pollard and Spears, on paper, could be exactly that: rentals. Of course, the Giants could extend them upon arrival, but it’d be a risky strategy in case it backfires. Giving up assets for a player who may or may not be with the team next season isn’t what New York has in mind.

Taylor wouldn’t be a ‘one-and-done’

Guess which running back potentially available before the trade deadline isn’t in a contract year and is signed through 2028? That’s right: Jonathan Taylor. Of course, he may cost much more than Pollard and Spears combined, but as Harbaugh and the Giants may learn if they don’t play their cards right, if you buy cheap, you usually buy twice.

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Key takeaways