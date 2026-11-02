Cam Skattebo’s injury update fuels NY Giants’ Jonathan Taylor trade speculation

As the New York Giants returned to practice for the first time since their bye week, Cam Skattebo's appearance only added to the drama surrounding Jonathan Taylor's potential trade.

Even though Jonathan Taylor delivered an ultimatum to the Indianapolis Colts that appears to show he’s committed to his NFL team, it will take a lot more than that for the New York Giants to give up on him. Learning that Cam Skattebo isn’t fully healthy coming off the bye week only adds to the trade rumors, and it might be the final sign that the G-Men should pursue JT.

Aside from Taylor’s post-Week 8 statement, the Giants have heard encouraging updates on the Colts’ RB, along with another report from around the NFL that ramped up trade rumors linking Taylor to New York. Lastly, factoring in Skattebo’s health and the injury-riddled state of the Giants’ running back room, it makes too much sense for New York to make a splash of some sort before the trade deadline, and Taylor seems like the safest bet.

“Cam Skattebo worked on the side with a trainer after hurting hamstring previous week vs. Texans,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported on X during the Giants’ first practice since their bye in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Skattebo’s injury

Coming off Week 7’s overtime win over the Texans, the Giants had breathed a sigh of relief after a positive update on Skattebo’s health. However, it may have been false hope. A week after the game in Houston, Skattebo required medical attention as the team returned to practice in East Rutherford.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Needless to say, that should raise alarms around Big Blue, but it may actually be a blessing in disguise. If Skattebo faces the prospect of missing time due to injury, New York could find the perfect excuse to meet Indianapolis‘ steep asking price and acquire New Jersey native Taylor before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10.

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NY Giants sign another RB

As if Skattebo’s injury update didn’t already raise enough questions about what it could mean for the Giants’ potential trade for Taylor, New York’s latest roster move certainly added to the speculation.

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. placed on Injured Reserve and uncertainty surrounding Skattebo, the Giants have added a new face to the backfield. As reported by Raanan, RB Eric Gray has been signed to New York’s practice squad.

Giants’ RB depth chart

With questions surrounding Skattebo, Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers Jr. are the only fully healthy running backs in East Rutherford. Clearly, they could use some support, and that’s what Gray, whom the Giants drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, can offer.

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Of course, it may not be enough. If Skattebo’s injury is serious, the Jonathan Taylor trade route will become an increasingly compelling option for the Giants.

Key takeaways

A hamstring injury forced New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo to practice separately.

forced New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo to practice separately. The Nov. 10 trade deadline looms as the New York Giants target Jonathan Taylor.

looms as the New York Giants target Jonathan Taylor. Eric Gray was signed to the New York Giants practice squad following backfield injuries.