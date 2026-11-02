Dylan Larkin report opens the door for blockbuster trade between Red Wings and Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings might be trying to kill two birds with one stone by pursuing a Dylan Larkin trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As the Washington Capitals have reportedly set one condition during trade talks, the Detroit Red Wings are exploring other options to resolve Dylan Larkin’s saga in the 2026-27 NHL season. On that note, there may be no better solution than trading the former captain to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have suddenly found out that Nikita Kucherov wants out of the organization.

“Someone said to me the other day that he could actually see, from a pure hockey point of view: a Dylan Larkin for Nikita Kucherov deal,” Elliotte Friedman stated on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

It remains to be seen if that’s actually a trade likely to be accepted by both the Red Wings and Lightning, though. On paper, Detroit would be getting more in a one-for-one Larkin-for-Kucherov trade. However, the Bolts, who are on Larkin’s trade list, could accept the deal if they sense it’s the best they can get for Kucherov.

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While Larkin could complicate the Red Wings’ trade options by changing his trade list, there’s little reason to believe the Lightning would be among the teams taken off the list.

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Different situations for Red Wings and Lightning

Unlike the Wings, the Lightning don’t have any leverage, as Kucherov is a pending UFA in the NHL, and the Bolts are now forced to trade him before the deadline or lose him in free agency. It’s become increasingly clear that the veteran Russian winger no longer sees a future in The Big Guava.

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As for the Red Wings, they can’t stress enough that they want an immediate replacement in return for Larkin, whom they have no interest in trading and have no obligation to move in the short-term future. However, if Kucherov suddenly becomes available to them, they may not resist throwing their asking price out the window and adding the reigning league MVP to their lineup.

Would Kucherov accept trade to Lightning?

Whether Kucherov actually wants to move to Detroit, though, is a different question. Kucherov has a modified no-trade clause with a 10-team trade list.

Considering the Red Wings hold the longest active playoff drought in the NHL and haven’t looked exactly like Stanley Cup contenders, it’s hard to imagine Kucherov leaving the Bolts for them. Crazier things have happened, though.

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Unlike Larkin, whose trade list has been reported, speculated on, and mentioned tirelessly, not many details have emerged about Kucherov’s list. What Kucherov has disclosed, however, is that his relationship with the Lightning has gone past the point of no return.

Kucherov calls out Tampa Bay’s front office

“It was never about the money for me. It was more about poor communication and respect,” Kucherov commented on what led to him requesting a trade, via Diandra Loux on X. “Over the last four months, we have only had two conversations. [General manager] Julien [BriseBois] in the end made it clear I’m free to walk on July 1st.”

Kucherov’s revelation is very telling. Over the past few days, a lot has been reported about the rift between Kucherov and the Lightning. The two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and three-time Art Ross Trophy winner has reportedly turned down extension offers worth around $13-15 million in average annual value (AAV).

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However, he’s now said it wasn’t the money he turned down, but rather the disrespect from the organization he’s called home throughout his entire NHL career, helped hoist two Stanley Cups with, and recorded 405 goals, 737 assists, and 1,142 points for.

Key takeaways