J.J. McCarthy’s days with Vikings reportedly numbered after Kyler Murray decision

J.J. McCarthy's future in Minnesota is suddenly in serious doubt after the Vikings chose Kyler Murray as their QB1.

The Minnesota Vikings may have already made their biggest quarterback decision of the 2026 season, but the fallout could be even more significant for J.J. McCarthy.

After Kevin O’Connell officially named Kyler Murray the Vikings’ starting quarterback, attention immediately shifted toward McCarthy’s future. The former No. 10 overall pick was expected to be Minnesota’s long-term answer after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, he has now been pushed behind Murray as the Vikings prepare for the 2026 season.

Adam Schefter has now delivered an ominous assessment that could dramatically change the conversation around McCarthy. The ESPN insider suggested that the young quarterback’s time in Minnesota could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

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Are J.J. McCarthy’s days with the Vikings numbered?

Schefter did not simply suggest that McCarthy could eventually be traded. He indicated that the quarterback’s departure from Minnesota now appears increasingly likely.

“It would seem at this point in time, that J.J. McCarthy’s days in Minnesota are numbered. It’s fair to assume that J.J. McCarthy in time, whether it’s before the final cut this year, at the trade deadline or after this season, will be moving on from Minnesota.”

That is a massive development for a quarterback who was drafted specifically to become the face of the Vikings’ offense. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season because of injury and then endured an uneven 2025 campaign, finishing with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

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Now, instead of getting another opportunity to establish himself as QB1, McCarthy is entering the season as Murray’s backup. O’Connell has said McCarthy continues to develop, but the decision to start Murray makes his long-term position with the organization far less certain.

Will the Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy?

The timeline described by Schefter creates several possibilities. Minnesota could trade McCarthy before the final roster cuts, wait until the 2026 trade deadline or keep him through the season before moving him in the offseason.

The Vikings would likely have plenty of interest if they actually make McCarthy available. A former top-10 pick with significant physical upside could be an attractive reclamation project for another team looking for a young quarterback.

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For Minnesota, however, the decision would carry considerable risk. Trading McCarthy after only a limited sample of NFL action would mean giving up on a player the previous regime invested heavily in.

At the same time, keeping him as a long-term backup could become increasingly complicated if the organization believes Murray is the better option to lead the offense.

The situation could therefore become one of the biggest quarterback storylines of the 2026 season. Murray has won the job, but the Vikings’ decision may have set in motion something much bigger: the end of J.J. McCarthy’s tenure in Minnesota.