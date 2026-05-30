Vikings hire new GM to help Kevin O’Connell: Super Bowl champion Nolan Teasley

Fresh off helping build a Super Bowl champion in Seattle, Nolan Teasley is headed to Minnesota with one mission: turn a talented Vikings roster into a legitimate championship contender.

The Minnesota Vikings have made one of the most important front-office moves of the offseason, hiring a new general manager as the franchise continues the pursuit of a long-awaited championship.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have reached an agreement with one of the league’s most respected young executives. “The Vikings agreed to terms with Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley as their general manager, sources tell NFL Network. Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Teasley — regarded as one of the NFL’s top young executives — now will try to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Minnesota.”

Teasley arrives with significant expectations after helping build a Seattle Seahawks team that recently captured a Super Bowl. Now, his challenge will be leading a organization in Minnesota with many of the pieces necessary to compete for a ring but has repeatedly fallen short of the ultimate goal.

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Vikings turn to Nolan Teasley as GM

Minnesota’s decision comes after parting ways with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah following a series of controversial quarterback decisions over the past several years.

Among the most significant were allowing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to leave while committing fully to J.J. McCarthy as the franchise quarterback of the future.

That plan ultimately did not produce the expected results, leading head coach Kevin O’Connell to pivot and bring in Kyler Murray to compete for the starting job. The move highlighted the urgency within the organization to maximize a roster that remains loaded with talent.

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Teasley now inherits a team built around stars such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, giving Minnesota a strong offensive foundation toward the future. His task will be finding ways to strengthen the roster while ensuring the Vikings can contend consistently in one of football’s toughest divisions.

The NFC North remains a major obstacle, with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions all expected to be playoff contenders. For Teasley, success will ultimately be measured by whether he can help Minnesota take the final step and deliver the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.