Vikings confirm who will be starting quarterback between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy

Kyler Murray has won the Vikings' QB battle over J.J. McCarthy, giving Kevin O'Connell a new direction in Minnesota and raising major questions about the former top-10 pick's future with the franchise.

The Minnesota Vikings have made one of the biggest quarterback decisions of the 2026 NFL offseason, naming Kyler Murray their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Minnesota entered training camp with a fascinating competition between Murray and J.J. McCarthy, but head coach Kevin O’Connell ultimately chose the veteran. The decision immediately raises questions about McCarthy’s development and the Vikings’ long-term plans at quarterback.

The stakes could hardly be higher. The Vikings believe they have the roster to compete for the Super Bowl, and O’Connell is now betting that Murray can take the offense to another level trying to finally find the long-term answer under center.

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Why did the Vikings choose Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray’s experience appears to have given him the edge in a competition that was closely watched throughout camp. O’Connell has now determined that the veteran gives Minnesota the best chance to compete immediately.

The decision also raises questions about the Vikings’ choice to select McCarthy in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. That pick was made under the previous front-office regime, and the general manager responsible for that decision, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, is no longer running the organization.

With more control over football decisions, O’Connell has chosen a different direction. Rather than automatically handing the job to McCarthy because of his draft status, the coach appears willing to prioritize what he believes gives the Vikings the best chance to win in 2026.

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Kevin O’Connell’s complicated QB history

O’Connell has already experienced both sides of the quarterback equation in Minnesota. On the positive side, he helped revive the careers of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones during their time with the Vikings. Both quarterbacks showed enough under O’Connell to generate renewed interest around the league.

The frustrating part for Minnesota is what happened afterward. Darnold left and eventually found success in Seattle, while Jones moved on and later found an opportunity in Indianapolis.

Now O’Connell is attempting another quarterback reclamation project with Murray. The former Cardinals star has the physical talent and NFL experience to potentially become the franchise quarterback Minnesota has been searching for.

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What happens to J.J. McCarthy?

This may be the biggest question created by the Vikings’ decision. J.J. McCarthy was drafted as a potential long-term answer, but being passed over for the starting job could change the entire trajectory of his career in Minnesota. If he believes the organization no longer views him as the future at quarterback, a trade request could eventually become a possibility.

McCarthy also may not be willing to spend another season as a backup after being selected so highly in the draft. If another team believes in his potential, Minnesota could eventually face an important decision about whether to keep developing him or use him as a valuable trade asset.

For now, Murray is the man in charge of the Vikings’ offense. But by choosing him over McCarthy, O’Connell has created a fascinating storyline that could extend well beyond the 2026 season.