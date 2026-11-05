Starting and backup QBs on Ravens vs Jaguars depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 9 TNF

With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined, the Baltimore Ravens face a major shake-up at quarterback against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. See the starting QBs and backup options for TNF in Week 9.

The Baltimore Ravens will have a different look under center when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on TNF in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. With injuries disrupting their quarterback room, Baltimore has been forced to make changes.

Joe Fagnano is set to start for the Ravens, marking his first career NFL start after entering the game against the Buffalo Bills. On the other side, Trevor Lawrence remains the Jaguars’ starting quarterback, with Quinn Ewers listed as his backup.

Jacksonville enters the matchup with more stability at the position, while Baltimore must rely on an inexperienced rookie to lead its offense. The contrast between the two quarterback rooms adds another important storyline.

Advertisement

What happened to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley?

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley will both miss the Ravens’ Week 9 game against the Jaguars because of the injuries. Jackson sustained a right thumb injury, while Huntley suffered turf toe after taking over under center.

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Bryan M. Bennett/Patrick Smith — Getty Images)

Jackson’s injury occurred on his first offensive snap against Buffalo on November 1. The two-time NFL MVP had just returned after missing three games because of an ankle injury, making the setback particularly frustrating for Baltimore.

Advertisement

His thumb injury requires surgery, and the Ravens placed him on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games. His eventual return will depend on his recovery.

Huntley’s situation is even more concerning. The veteran backup entered the game after Jackson went down but suffered a turf toe injury in the second quarter. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Who is the Ravens’ backup quarterback against the Jaguars?

Kedon Slovis is the Ravens’ primary backup quarterback behind Joe Fagnano for the Week 9 game against Jacksonville. Baltimore signed Slovis off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad on November 3.

Advertisement

Slovis, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after playing college football at USC, Pittsburgh and BYU. He has limited professional experience, with just five regular-season snaps before joining Baltimore.

However, he brings some familiarity with the coaching staff, having previously worked with Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork in Arizona. Another quarterback in the picture is Austin Reed.

Key takeaways

Joe Fagnano is set to start for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kedon Slovis was signed off the Green Bay Packers practice squad as Baltimore’s backup.

was signed off the Green Bay Packers practice squad as Baltimore’s backup. Lamar Jackson will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve.