Joe Fagnano’s profile: Who is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback? Age, height, contract, career and more

Joe Fagnano's journey to the Baltimore Ravens has taken an unexpected turn, putting the quarterback in the NFL spotlight. Learn more about his background and path to Baltimore.

Joe Fagnano has gone from an undrafted college quarterback to an unexpected opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens, where injuries have suddenly put him in the spotlight. He joined them in 2026 after an impressive final season at UConn.

Originally brought in to provide depth behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, the QB now finds himself facing a much bigger challenge as the NFL team navigate a difficult stretch of the season.

His football journey included stops at Maine and Connecticut, where he steadily developed into a productive passer. His breakout came in 2025, when he threw for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns with just one interception.

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How old is Joe Fagnano?

Joe Fagnano is 25 years old. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was born on March 31, 2001, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2026 after spending seven seasons in college football.

Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

His age is particularly relevant given the unusual length of his college career. He took advantage of the additional eligibility years available during his time in college football, gaining considerable experience before making the jump.

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How tall is Joe Fagnano?

Joe Fagnano is listed at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 meters) and weighs 230 pounds (104 kilograms). Those measurements are listed on his official NFL and Baltimore Ravens profiles, giving him the physical frame typically sought in an NFL QB.

Where did Joe Fagnano play college football?

Joe Fagnano played college football at the University of Maine and the University of Connecticut. He spent his first four seasons with the Maine Black Bears before transferring to UConn, where he played from 2023 through 2025 and established himself as one of the program’s most productive quarterbacks.

At Maine, he developed into a regular starter and gained valuable experience in the FCS. He played in 27 games, completing 462 of 773 passes for 5,674 yards, 46 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, according to his college career records.

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His final three seasons came at UConn, where his production continued to improve. In 24 appearances, he completed 423 of 654 passes for 5,252 yards, 48 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His final campaign in 2025 was particularly impressive, helping the Huskies finish with a 9-3 record and earn a bowl berth.

Joe Fagnano’s contract with the Ravens

Joe Fagnano signed a three-year, $3.1 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April 2026. The agreement followed his final season at UConn, where his performances helped him attract NFL interest despite not being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Joe Fagnano throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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According to Over The Cap, the contract has an average annual value of approximately $1.03 million and includes no fully guaranteed money. His scheduled base salaries are:

2026: $885,000

2027: $1.05 million

2028: $1.165 million

The contract is scheduled to run through the 2028 season, with him listed as a restricted free agent in 2029. His initial salary reflects his status as an undrafted rookie rather than an established NFL starter.

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Is Joe Fagnano a starter for the Baltimore Ravens?

Joe Fagnano is set to make his first NFL start for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 5, 2026. Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed the decision on Tuesday, November 3, after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley left Baltimore short of healthy quarterbacks.

However, he was not originally expected to be the team’s starter. He entered the season as Baltimore’s No. 3 quarterback behind Jackson and Huntley after earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The Ravens had not initially planned to rely on the undrafted rookie so early in his professional career.

Joe Fagnano’s career highlights

Maine’s Offensive Rookie of the Year (2019): After joining the Black Bears as a walk-on, Fagnano earned the team’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He finished his first season with 1,835 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games.

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All-CAA Second Team selection (2021): During Maine’s spring season, he earned All-CAA Second Team honors after throwing for 795 yards and eight touchdowns in four games, establishing himself as a promising quarterback.

Fenway Bowl Offensive MVP (2024): Fagnano led UConn to a 27-14 victory over North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl, earning Offensive MVP honors after helping the Huskies secure their first nine-win season since 2007.

Heisman Trophy candidate (2025): His best collegiate season earned him recognition as a Heisman Trophy candidate and a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterback.

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UConn single-season passing record (2025): He completed 285 of 413 passes for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only one interception. His 161.03 passing efficiency rating established a new school record.

Career-best performance against Florida Atlantic (2025): Fagnano completed 33 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Owls. It was the highest passing-yardage total of his UConn career.

Signed by the Baltimore Ravens (2026): After going undrafted, he secured a three-year contract with Baltimore as a rookie free agent, giving him his first opportunity in the NFL.

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Earned a spot on Baltimore’s 53-man roster (2026): Despite entering training camp as a longshot, Fagnano impressed during the preseason, completing 74.7% of his passes for 509 yards, three touchdowns and one interception across three games. His performances earned him a place on the Ravens’ initial roster.

Key takeaways