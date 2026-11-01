Are DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Ravens in 2026 NFL Week 8?

The Buffalo Bills face a blockbuster challenge as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but will offensive stars DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid suit up?

The Buffalo Bills face a massive AFC clash in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Having their primary passing targets available remains essential for quarterback Josh Allen to keep the attack moving, so all eyes are on the statuses of wideout DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Both DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid serve as vital players within Buffalo’s passing system and they will play vs Baltimore. They stretch opposing coverages across every level of the field and consistently generate chain-moving first downs.

Their presence forces defensive coordinators to adjust coverage shells and protect against quick throws over the middle. Now that both playmakers are suiting up, the Bills can operate with better tempo, spacing, and rhythm. That is what they should need to impose their will against the Ravens.

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Is DJ Moore playing for Bills vs Ravens?

Buffalo officially listed wide receiver DJ Moore as questionable on the final injury report. Moore has been nursing a shoulder issue that kept him in a non-contact red jersey all week. However, he is good to go.

Bills WR D.J. Moore, who has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play today vs. the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/HVye8LEsoC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Moore will suit up and after testing the shoulder during pregame warmups. He experienced no discomfort. Therefore, Moore should take his standard starting spot in the lineup as a primary first-read option for Josh Allen.

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Is Dalton Kincaid playing for Bills vs Ravens?

Tight end Dalton Kincaid also carried a questionable tag into today’s matchup due to a lingering chest ailment. The injury limited his participation during weekday practices following Buffalo’s bye week. Still, Kincaid is playing with no snap count.

The coaching staff put Kincaid through a final medical evaluation on the field before kickoff. Given how doctors didn’t recommend holding him back, Buffalo expects Kincaid to play in key passing situations. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kincaid is “pretty confident” he should be able to play. Now, that report has been confirmed.

Key takeaways

The Buffalo Bills face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 at Highmark Stadium .

. Wide receiver DJ Moore was listed as questionable due to a shoulder issue.

due to a shoulder issue. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable against Baltimore with a lingering chest ailment.