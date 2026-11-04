Following the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel, FC Andorra's goalkeeper Jesus Owono broke his silence with an emotional statement addressing the heartbreaking loss.

The soccer world was left in mourning following the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel during a LaLiga 2 match in Spain. After a devastating on-field collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono, De Miguel was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, sending shockwaves through international sport.

In the wake of the tragedy, an emotional Owono released a public statement addressing the heartbreak. “I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesus. My thoughts are with him, his family, and everyone who loved him. I know there will be many questions to answer, and I will face whatever comes with all due respect,” Owono said.

Owono laid bare the personal toll the incident has taken on him in the days since. “These are the most difficult days of my life. It is hard to find the words, and I am struggling to process everything that has happened,” he added.

Advertisement

As grief reverberated across the sport, UEFA announced that a minute of silence will be observed ahead of every Champions League Matchday 4 fixture to honor the Spanish forward.

🚨 The goalkeeper Jeśus Owono speaks for first time with a statement after Jesús de Miguel’s tragic passing.



“These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened."



"I feel… pic.twitter.com/SBXG7LZxSq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2026

Owono faces disciplinary review following collision

The tragic incident occurred when Owono charged outside his penalty area to contest a loose ball near midfield, colliding violently with De Miguel. The impact triggered cardiorespiratory arrest, and De Miguel tragically passed away at a local hospital the following morning.

Advertisement

Although local authorities opened a formal inquiry, criminal charges against Owono remain highly unlikely. Under Spanish law and the legal doctrine of assumed athletic risk, fatal accidents occurring within normal match play are categorized as sporting tragedies rather than criminal offenses, unless investigators uncover clear evidence of intent or gross negligence outside the scope of competition.

Any immediate repercussions for Owono are expected to be handled strictly through the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee, which could hand down a multi-match suspension under federation bylaws. As sporting sanctions loom, the goalkeeper remains shattered by the tragedy, joining a global soccer community offering its condolences to De Miguel’s family.

Key takeaways

Jesus de Miguel passed away following an on-field collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

passed away following an on-field collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono. Jesus Owono expressed deep grief over the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel.

over the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel. UEFA announced a minute of silence ahead of Champions League Matchday 4 matches.