What happened to Lamar Jackson? Ravens QB depth chart vs Bills today

Making his return to the Baltimore Ravens' lineup, Lamar Jackson will now miss the rest of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Back from injury, Lamar Jackson has re-encountered trouble right away in the Week 8 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Jackson suffered an injury in his first pass attempt of the game and has been forced to sit for the remainder of the game.

“QB Lamar Jackson is out,” the Baltimore Ravens announced on their X account. Jackson couldn’t make it through his first drive of the game and now has another injury concern to add to the high ankle sprain that had him questionable for the Ravens’ Week 8 matchup against the Bills in the first place. Adding to the trouble, Huntley has now been sidelined with an injury of his own.

With Jackson and Huntley out, the Ravens will rely on their quarterback depth to take down the Bills on the road. Tyler Huntley has exited the game shortly after filling in for Jackson. Joe Fagnano is the emergency third quarterback for the game at Highmark Stadium, as Skylar Thompson is on injured reserve (IR).

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Who else could play QB for Baltimore?

As Fagnano saw the field, that essentially ruled Huntley out. In the NFL, once an emergency quarterback enters a game, the team can’t go back to another QB. Needless to say, the Ravens are in trouble, and things could get even worse. If something happens to Fagnano, Baltimore will be out of quarterback options.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks away.

As reported by Scott Hanson on NFL RedZone, running back Justice Hill would be the team’s last-ditch option to play under center if such a catastrophic scenario comes to pass.

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Lamar Jackson (Out with right thumb injury)

Tyler Huntley

Joe Fagnano (emergency quarterback)

Jackson and Huntley’s stats in 2026

So far in the 2026 NFL season, Jackson and Huntley have played practically the same number of snaps. That’s a recipe for disaster for any team with a franchise quarterback, and the Ravens have felt the impact of Jackson’s injury-related absences through eight weeks of the season.

Entering Week 8, Jackson has thrown 96 passes, completing 68 of them for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and a single interception. Huntley has thrown more passes than Jackson, though, with 74 completions on 106 attempts for 727 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

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Both signal-callers have one rushing touchdown as well, but Jackson leads Huntley with 144 yards on the ground compared to Huntley’s 76.

Key takeaways

Lamar Jackson was injured on his first pass attempt against the Buffalo Bills.

on his first pass attempt against the Buffalo Bills. Tyler Huntley entered the game to replace injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but is now injured, too.

to replace injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but is now injured, too. Joe Fagnano, third emergency QB, has entered the game.