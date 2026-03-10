Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence sends a farewell message to Travis Etienne after he joins the Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars have experienced a departure that will be difficult to replace, leaving a void within the team. Running back Travis Etienne joined the New Orleans Saints ahead of the upcoming NFL season, and his closest teammate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, sent him a farewell message.

Etienne made the decision to leave the Jaguars after five seasons, embracing a new chapter of his NFL career. He headed to the New Orleans Saints after they signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $52 million.

Lawrence shared his thoughts on the news through social media, as NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed. “We’ve come a long way!! Going to miss you man. Been a hell of an 8 year run. Best is yet to come,” Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence and Etienne were teammates throughout their entire college careers at Clemson Tigers football from 2018 to 2020 before entering the NFL in 2021. They later played together as full-time starters for four straight seasons, helping the Jaguars reach the playoffs twice during that span. Both players emerged as key figures during those years, developing strong chemistry as an offensive duo.

Travis Etienne Jr. at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Lawrence and Etienne duo

Every partnership eventually comes to an end, and that is now the case for the duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, who had played together throughout much of their football careers. However, new chapters will begin as Lawrence continues to lead the Jaguars while Etienne prepares for his next stage with the Saints.

Etienne leaves behind a significant gap in the running back unit after serving as the full-time starter from 2021 to 2025. This past season, he started in all but one game, recording 260 rushes for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns, while also adding 36 receptions for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacksonville finished the 2025 NFL season with a 12-5 record, winning the AFC South Division title. The Jaguars finished ahead of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In the AFC standings, they placed third, finishing ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Texans, while sitting behind the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.