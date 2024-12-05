Azeez Al-Shaair has sparked a major debate in the NFL after a late hit on Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the incident, the Texans player was suspended for three games.

The punishment was condemned by Houston’s coach, DeMeco Ryans, as well as by the team’s general manager, Nick Caserio. As a result, they decided to appeal the controversial verdict.

Because of the hit to the head and neck area, the Jaguars confirmed that Lawrence will be sent to IR and his season could be officially over. Meanwhile, the NFL has already announced a final decision after hearing Al-Shaair’s arguments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What was the punishment for Azeez Al-Shaair for the hit on Trevor Lawrence?

The NFL announced that the three-game suspension for Azeez Al-Shaair has been upheld after the appeal hearing. This was the shocking player’s response on social media. “If you want me to be your villain, I’ll be your villain. See you soon.”

Advertisement

The player accompanied the message with several photographs. One of them showed his cleats with the word Free, another showed him running onto the field, and the last one was an image of the Joker portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix.

Advertisement