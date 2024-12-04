NFL News: Jaguars confirm tough update on Trevor Lawrence after concussion

The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 NFL game against the Houston Texans featured one of the most shocking plays of the year when Azeez Al-Shaair hit Trevor Lawrence hard. After the game, it was announced that the Jaguars quarterback suffered a concussion.

The play for which Al-Shaair was ejected came in the second quarter of the Texans’ 23-20 victory over the Jaguars, who lost their star player in the middle of the game. The sight of Lawrence’s fall set off alarm bells about the 25-year-old quarterback’s health.

EverBank Stadium witnessed a strong action in which a quarterback goes out injured with a concussion, just like what happened to Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season. The blow to the head is a sensitive injury, so at this point in the week it is relevant to know the update provided by the Jaguars on Lawrence’s injury.

Jaguars confirm tough update for Lawrence

The latest information is that the Jaguars have placed Lawrence on injured reserve due to his concussion. The Jacksonville franchise quarterback will be out at least four weeks to fully recover from his left shoulder injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport also added on his X account (formerly Twitter) that Lawrence’s season is practically over, so the Jacksonville star will try to return in good shape for next year, his fifth pro campaign.

Azeez Al-Shaair’s statement after injuring Lawrence

As all the cameras showed, Al-Shaair did not try to avoid contact, but collided head-on with Lawrence, causing the subsequent injury. After the violent play, the Texans linebacker spoke to the press and dispelled any doubts about his intent to hit the Jaguars quarterback.

“I always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intention of hurting anyone. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can, and then I pray that you can get up and play the next game. And when the game is over, you go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal, it’s just a competition,” Al-Shaair said.