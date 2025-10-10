Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s stats show he’s playing at a different level

The Seattle Seahawks prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. After a painful 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seahawks are eager to bounce back and put themselves back on track amid a promising season.

Besides Sam Darnold delivering early on in his tenure in Seattle, other stars are shining in Mike Macdonald’s second season as head coach. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of them. The third-year wide receiver carried high expectations coming into this season after DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JSN has played at a high level, helping the Seahawks win games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals, but also putting up 100-plus-yard games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Buccaneers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is thriving with Seahawks

Connor Benintendi of “Seattle Seahawks on SI” wrote on Thursday how impactful Smith-Njigba has been for the team.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

“Smith-Njigba is at or near the top of the league in multiple receiving statistics, including fifth in receptions (34), second in receiving yards (534) and first in receptions of at least 20 yards (10). But he’s also been the most efficient receiver in the NFL on a down-to-down basis. According to Sumer Sports, Smith-Njigba has run just 129 routes this season, which ranked 55th in the league. His 4.14 yards per route run is by far the highest figure in the league among pass-catchers with at least 50 routes on the season,” he wrote.

The former Ohio State star is showing off all of his talents this season, telling the Seahawks that they found their new gem.