Patrick Mahomes breaks silence after knee injury in Chiefs’ painful loss to Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 of the NFL season. Not only are they eliminated from playoff contention, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a concerning knee injury. He has now opened up about his feelings in a heartfelt social media post.

Mahomes posted the following on his X profile: “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.” The quarterback is clearly having a difficult time processing what could be the most dangerous injury in his career.

It was late in the game against the Chargers. Mahomes tried to scramble away from a sack and one step looked off and his knee hyperextended and bent in a weird way. Mahomes was visibly in pain. The game was finished by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Mahomes was trying to create a spark

The Chiefs season was coming to a crashing point. Mahomes tried to prolongate plays and that ended up costing him. Mahomes was not playing his best football in the last couple of weeks but his effort was never doubted. He was trying to get some fire on the offense by any means necessary.

A knee injury is always concerning as those are very tough to overcome and, if the worst is confirmed, Mahomes could be looking at a surgery and a lengthy recovery. You can look a more educated prediction of the injury in the video above by doctor Tom Christ.

It’s been a brutal week of injuries

Look, the NFL is a contact sport, but Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season might be remembered as one of the most brutal weeks in recent memory. Mahomes of course suffered one of the worst injuries. However, star wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua also suffered injuries for the Rams.

Packers star Micah Parsons also suffered a non-contact knee injury. Wide receiver Christian Watson also got injured. All in all, plenty of NFL superstars suffered injuries. Let’s hope they all avoid worst-case scenarios and don’t miss much time.