Philip Rivers sends a blunt message after his first game with the Colts

Philip Rivers looked solid in his first game back with the Indianapolis Colts. Although they couldn’t secure the win, they held a lead at one point. Following the loss to the Seahawks, he shared a message about what he hoped his sons and his high school football team were thinking after watching him play in the NFL again.

When responding in the press conference about how he felt after his comeback from retirement, Rivers said: “Hopefully, my sons and those ball players that I’m in charge of at the school, they’ll say like, ‘C—, coach wasn’t scared.’“ In the game against the Seahawks, he threw one touchdown and one interception.

Despite appearing slightly heavy, Rivers managed to contribute a total of 120 passing yards. He also made it clear that the game wasn’t about him, stating: “This isn’t about me.” The quarterback returned after 1,800 days away and hadn’t thrown a football in an NFL game since 2020.

Rivers knows the Colts are chasing the playoffs

The loss wasn’t easy for Rivers or his teammates, knowing they are fighting to stay alive for a playoff berth. “We got a team that’s scrapping like crazy to try to stay alive and get in the postseason. So obviously, we’re all disappointed,” Rivers said after the game.

“Came up just short, game kind of played out just how we thought it was going to play out in terms of how we were going to win the game, kind of one of those grind-it-out kind of games. And we didn’t find a way to get it done, is the bottom line.”

Colts’ playoff picture

Rivers’ next game will be against the 49ers at home, another opportunity to snap their current losing streak and try to lift their current 17% playoff probability. The game against the 49ers is one of the Colts‘ final three regular-season matchups; the other two are against the Jaguars and Texans.