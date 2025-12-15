Shane Steichen explains why Philip Rivers’ night mattered more than the result

Shane Steichen struck a noticeably positive tone after Indianapolis’ narrow 18–16 loss to the Seahawks, choosing to focus less on the final score and more on what he witnessed from Philip Rivers under difficult circumstances. “I’m very encouraged, there’s no question about it,” Steichen said afterward, signaling that the performance itself carried weight beyond the result.

Steichen pointed to the context surrounding Rivers’ return. “For him to go out there and do what he did after five years off, to have a chance to win it and get a game-winning field goal… with 40 seconds left in a hostile environment against a top defense,” Steichen explained, framing the moment as a meaningful test rather than a simple stat line.

Rivers finished the night 18-of-27 for 120 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and one sack, but Steichen made it clear that the numbers only told part of the story. “It just shows his commitment to coming back and playing the way he did and fighting like crazy for his teammates,” he added. “And I thought it was pretty awesome to see.”

Rivers is happy to return

Philip Rivers didn’t frame his return around rust or time away, instead pointing to what he felt immediately stepping back into the building. “Just being in that team meeting and the meetings last night and everything, and a whole week, these guys are all about it,” Rivers said, describing a locker room fully invested long before kickoff.

Rivers acknowledged that commitment alone doesn’t guarantee results, especially in the NFL’s narrow margins. “You can be all about it and you can go after something… and that doesn’t mean you’re going to win,” he explained, noting that effort is universal on Sundays. “There’s a lot of other teams that are doing it too that you’re playing against.”

Despite the disappointment of the 18–16 loss, Rivers didn’t hide what the night meant to him personally. “It was a real blessing to be back out there with the guys,” he said, before quickly shifting back to the result. “We didn’t find a way to get it done… a few plays here and there I’d like back. But all in all, we just didn’t find a way.”