Lionel Messi shows humility with message in English about Inter Miami’s successful season

Inter Miami come off a remarkably successful season, collecting major silverware and showcasing a strong collective identity throughout the year. While much of the spotlight naturally fell on Lionel Messi and his unforgettable campaign, the Argentine star showed his trademark humility with a brief message in English that shifted the focus back to the team.

On Instagram, the account 433 shared a post highlighting Messi’s extraordinary season with Inter Miami, emphasizing both the trophies won and his individual numbers. The post celebrated what many viewed as one of the most dominant individual seasons in Major League Soccer history.

Messi responded directly in the comments, making it clear that the success belonged to Inter Miami as a whole, not just to him. “Inter Miami’s season,” Messi wrote, adding a thumbs-up emoji. The short message underscored his desire to share credit and reinforce the collective nature of the achievements.

There is no question Messi played a decisive role in Inter Miami’s trophy haul. The teams captured the MLS Cup, and Messi was rewarded individually with the MLS Season MVP, MLS Cup MVP, and the Golden Boot. Inter Miami also finished as Eastern Conference champions, an achievement that, while not an official title, reflected their dominance over the course of the season.

Messi’s message on Instagram.

Messi’s numbers

Over the season, Messi finished with 43 goals and 25 assists across 49 official matches. Those numbers came at 38 years old, a reminder of his enduring impact and consistency. He remains under contract and committed to pushing for more success with Inter Miami through 2028.

With the latest MVP honor, Messi has now won 11 season MVP awards since turning professional. Nine of those accolades came during his time with Barcelona in La Liga, while his two most recent MVP awards have been earned wearing Inter Miami’s colors in MLS.

Messi ultimately completed a historic MLS campaign, highlighted by his first league title with Inter Miami. Beyond winning the Golden Boot with 29 goals, he became the first player in league history to claim back-to-back MVP awards, capping a season defined not only by excellence, but also by leadership and humility.