Trending topics:
NFL

Micah Parsons injury update: Packers receive terrible news after loss to Broncos

Nobody wants to hear that a player of Micah Parsons' caliber has suffered an injury, especially after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Denver Broncos on the road.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers takes a knee.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers takes a knee.

Micah Parsons is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Following the most recent report on his injury sustained during the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Denver Broncos, it is feared to be a severe knee injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on X: “Packers edge Micah Parsons, believed to have suffered a torn ACL, finished his season with 12.5 sacks and a significant piece of one of the NFL’s best defenses. But his injury knocks him out for the end of the regular season and beyond.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Is Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 15?
NFL

Is Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 15?

What happens if Packers lose to Broncos today in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Packers lose to Broncos today in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

Packers make desperate last-minute roster move amid Josh Jacobs’ uncertainty to face Broncos
NFL

Packers make desperate last-minute roster move amid Josh Jacobs’ uncertainty to face Broncos

Davante Adams injury update: Sean McVay makes concerning admission ahead of Rams vs Seahawks TNF
NFL

Davante Adams injury update: Sean McVay makes concerning admission ahead of Rams vs Seahawks TNF

Better Collective Logo