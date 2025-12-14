Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs confirm extent of Patrick Mahomes’ injury: When would the QB be able to play again?

After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season turned into a nightmare for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Federico O'donnell

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Amy Kontras/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

When it rains, it pours. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs learned just that as the 2025 NFL season came to an abrupt end in Week 15 of the campaign. Though losing to the Los Angeles Chargers stung, it wasn’t even the worst news to hit Kansas City on Sunday.

“An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options,” the Chiefs announced Sunday on their social media.

In addition to the tough blow for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season, insider Tom Pelissero reported Mahomes could be sidelined for the start of next year’s campaign.

Developing story…

Federico O'donnell
