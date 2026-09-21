Jayden Daniels draws concerning Robert Griffin III prediction after another injury with Commanders

Jayden Daniels‘ rookie year with the Washington Commanders was highly exciting. However, the following years have seen him go from gruesome injury to gruesome injury. To a highly-renowned sports pundit, this is ‘déjà-vu‘ with what the team went through with Robert Griffin III.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN told the cold, hard thoughts many of the Commanders‘ fanbase might have right now. During Monday’s edition of First Take, Smith said “I feel bad for the Washington Commanders’ fan base. This has RG3 written all over it again.”

Given how Griffin‘s career ended, it’s a very concerning prediction for Daniels, who is in year three of his career, but already has been filled with injuries. The parallelisms are there.

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Griffin and Daniels have way too many similarities

Jayden Daniels and Robert Griffin III share striking career parallels as dynamic, Heisman-winning No. 2 overall draft picks for Washington who lit up the NFL as rookies before facing significant injury concerns. Also, both won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year awards.

"I feel bad for the Washington Commanders' fan base. This has RG3 written all over it again."@stephenasmith on Jayden Daniels' latest elbow injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/tY620fMJgp — First Take (@FirstTake) September 21, 2026

Both electrified the league with elite dual-threat play, setting high standards for rushing production by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. Daniels and Griffin suffered concerning injuries that sparked this sense of déjà vu for fans worried about a promising career derailed by health issues.

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Daniels hasn’t suffered mobility-affecting injuries

The good thing about Daniels is that the injuries he’s suffered aren’t ones that fully affect his style of play. He has suffered dislocated elbows but in his non-throwing hand. Also, his legs are still a threat.

Meanwhile, Griffin had right knee ACL and LCL tears and also suffered a dislocated ankle. Hence, his ability to withstand contact and run on the field was heavily compromised, and he ended up playing just eight seasons, but his level started to decline until he was just a mere backup.

Key takeaways

Jayden Daniels faces growing injury concerns in his third NFL season with Washington.

faces growing injury concerns in his third NFL season with Washington. Stephen A. Smith likened the situation to Robert Griffin III , a fellow No. 2 pick.

, a fellow No. 2 pick. Griffin played eight seasons in the NFL after severe knee and ankle injuries reduced his effectiveness.