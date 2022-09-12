One of the most bizarre stories of the 2022 NFL season has arrived. Robert Griffin III just raced a hawk in a 40-yard dash and briefly aftes he applied for a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott's recent injury has led to some players applying for the starting quarterback job with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Robert Griffin III is trying to return to the NFL and thinks he has what it takes to join the Lonely Star after defeating a hawk in a 40-yard dash.

Robert Griffin III is probably one of the biggest talents who never succeeded in recent history. The expectations with the quarterback were high, but injuries made it impossible for him to prove his value.

But now it seems like he wants to un-retire from NFL and make a blockbuster return with the Cowboys. The team needs a quarterback urgently and Robert Griffin III thinks he is the best option for them.

Robert Griffin III beats a hawk in a 40-yard dash and applies himself for the Cowboys

Even though he retired from the NFL after the 2020 season, Robert Griffin III wants to return as soon as possible. The 32-year-old wants an opportunity now that the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for 6 to 8 weeks.

Before the first Monday Night Football of the season, Robert Griffin III raced a hawk in a 40-yard dash. The former quarterback won and instantly after said "I think the Cowboys just called me".

Of course it was a joke by Griffin, but he has said multiple times that he is fit to play in any NFL team. Nowadays, Cooper Rush is set to be Prescott's replacement, but Dallas now has another candidate for the starting quarterback role.