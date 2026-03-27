Robert Griffin III gets QB job after 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic with Team USA

Robert Griffin III had warned during the broadcast of the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Fox that his intention was to earn a roster spot with Team USA for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. He has already taken the first step.

The former quarterback of the Washington Commanders has made the cut and appears on the official roster for the tryouts ahead of the World Championship that will be held in Düsseldorf. Out of the 24 players who were named, the list will be reduced to 12 to go to Germany in August.

This was his reaction on social media upon hearing the news. “God’s plan. The work is just getting started. Excited to work with my new teammates. USA! USA! USA!”

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Will NFL players participate in 2028 Olympics?

The plan is for NFL stars to play in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as part of Team USA. However, after what happened at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, that is no longer a guarantee.

Specialists like Darrell Doucette at the QB position in flag football showed they are more prepared than names like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. That’s why rumors about Patrick Mahomes as an alternative will have to wait.

Because of that, if they want a spot, the path appears to be very similar to the one RGIII has taken: seeking an opportunity by following the selection process through different tryouts. At the moment, there are no reserved spots for anyone.