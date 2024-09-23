Robert Griffin III sends powerful message to Jayden Daniels after stunning win over Bengals

Jayden Daniels' impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals left many people in awe, and Robert Griffin III was no exception, sending a message to the young quarterback.

Jayden Daniels delivered an almost flawless performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking his second win with the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL season. Completing over 90% of his passes, Daniels earned widespread praise, including from former quarterback Robert Griffin III.

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t just their third loss of the season—it was also the stage where Jayden Daniels showcased his talent with two touchdown passes and 254 passing yards.

It’s worth noting that Robert Griffin III also had an impressive rookie campaign during his years with the Washington Commanders from 2012 to 2015. His rookie season earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, a Pro Bowl selection, and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team—all in the same year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, Jayden Daniels is in his first year with the Washington Commanders, joining the franchise in 2024. With two wins and one loss, he has quickly established himself as a dual-threat quarterback, averaging 57 rushing yards per game.

Advertisement

Jayden Daniels’ 2024 NFL Season

Despite the Week 1 loss for Daniels and the Commanders, he posted two rushing touchdowns and 88 rushing yards, along with a 70.8% completion rate in the 37-20 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lamar Jackson warns teammate not to stream live after Ravens’ win over Cowboys

In Weeks 2 and 3, Daniels not only secured his first two wins but also surpassed 200 passing yards per game for the first time, totaling 480 yards over the two weeks. He also improved his completion rate from 79% in Week 2 to an impressive 91.3% in Week 3.