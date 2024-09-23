Trending topics:
Robert Griffin III sends powerful message to Jayden Daniels after stunning win over Bengals

Jayden Daniels' impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals left many people in awe, and Robert Griffin III was no exception, sending a message to the young quarterback.

Robert Griffin III attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's series "Receiver" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Richard Tovar

Jayden Daniels delivered an almost flawless performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking his second win with the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL season. Completing over 90% of his passes, Daniels earned widespread praise, including from former quarterback Robert Griffin III.

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t just their third loss of the season—it was also the stage where Jayden Daniels showcased his talent with two touchdown passes and 254 passing yards.

It’s worth noting that Robert Griffin III also had an impressive rookie campaign during his years with the Washington Commanders from 2012 to 2015. His rookie season earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, a Pro Bowl selection, and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team—all in the same year.

Similarly, Jayden Daniels is in his first year with the Washington Commanders, joining the franchise in 2024. With two wins and one loss, he has quickly established himself as a dual-threat quarterback, averaging 57 rushing yards per game.

Jayden Daniels’ 2024 NFL Season

Despite the Week 1 loss for Daniels and the Commanders, he posted two rushing touchdowns and 88 rushing yards, along with a 70.8% completion rate in the 37-20 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Weeks 2 and 3, Daniels not only secured his first two wins but also surpassed 200 passing yards per game for the first time, totaling 480 yards over the two weeks. He also improved his completion rate from 79% in Week 2 to an impressive 91.3% in Week 3.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

