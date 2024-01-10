The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in 28 years. Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott have done a great job with a 12-record and they’re undoubtedly the biggest threat to challenge the San Francisco 49ers.

After facing one of the toughest schedules in the final part of the season, the Cowboys conquered the NFC East and, thanks to a lot of help from the Eagles, Dallas also clinched the No.2 seed.

That’s why, fans and experts believed McCarthy could receive a huge contract extension to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. However, Jerry Jones shocked the NFL with this statement.

“I just think his record speaks for itself. I think of what he has done and that we’ve put ourselves in this position over these last three years. Think that does speak for itself. We’ve got a lot of football left and no small part thanks to Mike. We’ll see how each game goes.”

Will Mike McCarthy be fired as head coach of the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones never expected that those comments would ignite a huge controversy. In the end, especially by saying he’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs, the Cowboys’ owner didn’t seem to endorse Mike McCarthy.

Nevertheless, just one day before that statement, Jones had his weekly intervention with 105.3 The Fan and clarified McCarthy’s situation. It’s important to remember that the head coach’s contract expires next season.

“Well, I was a little surprised. I don’t know how I could be any clearer. Coach McCarthy is under contract for next year. So, that’s not an issue. Secondly, I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done and how he’s coached. I certainly haven’t sat down here right in the middle of the playoffs and started talking to him about something like a contract. Why would you do that?”