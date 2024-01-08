Bill Belichick finished his worst season as head coach of the New England Patriots with a 4-13 record. After the retirement of Tom Brady, nothing has been the same for the head coach.

Mac Jones was definitely not the franchise quarterback of the future and, considering the team’s terrible performances, Belichick has been singled out as the main responsible because of his crucial role as general manager.

As a result, many rumors suggest that Bill Belichick could be fired very soon. However, the NFL legend stated this Sunday that he has no plans to retire and, as expected, it will all come down to a final meeting with owner Robert Kraft.

“It’s a disappointing year for all of us. Players, coaches, staff, entire organization. Not anything that any of us are in any way content with. But it is what it is. As far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with Robert (Kraft) as I do every year at some point at the end of the season and, you know, we’ll talk about things as we always do. I’m sure that’ll happen.”

Will Bill Belichick be fired as head coach of the Patriots?

Though that decision is yet to be announced, Bill Belichick hinted he is not ready to retire as head coach of the NFL. So, if the Patriots fire him, the door is open for teams such as the Chargers or maybe the Commanders.

This was his answer when asked if such a bad season had taken any wind out of his sails as far as the effort it takes to coach. Here, Belichick finally elaborated about all the controversy around his job and career.

“I enjoy coaching. Like I said, it was a disappointing season. I covered that in the opening statement. That’s how I feel, but, no, I still like coaching the team. I like preparing the team, game planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren’t good and none of us are happy with those.”