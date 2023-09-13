The New York Jets’ Super Bowl aspirations didn’t last long. After all the talking and the expectations surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ arrival, the legendary gunslinger couldn’t even finish a drive with his new team.

Rodgers suffered a season-ending — and potentially career-ending — Achilles injury early into his debut vs. the Buffalo Bills, and while the team still managed to get a win, there are obviously big concerns about the future.

That’s why HC Robert Saleh made it loud and clear that he has no intention whatsoever to find a replacement for Zach Wilson, stating that they have full trust in the BYU product.

Jets Will Roll With Zach Wilson

“I want to make it very clear, Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said. “We have a lot of faith in Zach. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”

“Under no circumstances is any of this a competition,” the Head Coach added. “This is Zach’s team and we’re rolling with Zach.”

Of course, this could all change if Wilson once again plays himself out of the field. But for now, the Jets will live and die by their former second-overall pick, regardless of the results.