The New York Jets might be cursed or something. They traded for former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and looked poised to make a Super Bowl run, but their hopes lasted for just four plays.

The former Super Bowl champion will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. Some fear this might even be the end of his career as a whole, not just the end in the Big Apple.

With that in mind, we believe HC Robert Saleh and company should leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of another NFL-caliber quarterback, which won’t be easy at this point at this point.

3 Potential Replacements For Aaron Rodgers

3. Carson Wentz: Carson Wentz was unable to go back to his MVP-caliber level, but he might be the best free agent available right now. He’s a wild card and borderline uncoachable, but he’s still young and has the physical traits to make some noise in this league if he realizes this is his final chance.

2. Davis Mills: Davis Mills looked like he belonged in his first season with the Houston Texans, but regressed last season. He’s still very young, and he’s not going to play with C.J. Stroud there. He shouldn’t be so expensive or difficult to get in a trade.

1. Zach Wilson: Zach Wilson has failed to live up to the expectations in back-to-back seasons, and he was literally booed off the field last season. But he’s a former No. 2 pick, he’s just 24 years old, and is already familiar with the system, so maybe this will be the year he finally proves his worth.