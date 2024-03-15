It’s time for a fresh start for Jimmy Garoppolo (again). Following a lackluster, one-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, the 32-year-old has reportedly struck a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager, Jimmy G is moving to California on a one-season deal. Now, he’s expected to serve as backup to Matthew Stafford for a team with serious aspirations.

Garoppolo comes from a tough year in the Sin City, having thrown for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games with the Raiders in 2023. His turnovers cost him the job quickly, with the team eventually releasing the quarterback.

Now, the Eastern Illinois product finds himself with a different situation as he knows the Rams already have their starter. Since things didn’t work out in Las Vegas, Garoppolo may have to settle with having a place on the bench for 2024.

Rams get insurance despite Garoppolo’s suspension

The Rams are bringing in Garoppolo knowing that the quarterback has to serve a two-game suspension from the National Football League for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. According to ESPN, the violation is related to “using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.”

Even so, the Rams know they have an insurance for the rest of the year if anything happens to Stafford. After spending the first three years of his career behind Tom Brady at the New England Patriots, Jimmy G was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Garoppolo got the opportunity to establish himself as a starting QB in the NFL, leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020. Injuries caught up to him and San Francisco eventually moved on, but he’s still considered a great backup option. With 15,494 passing yards, 94 touchdowns and 51 interceptions under his belt throughout his career, the Rams will be his fourth team in the NFL.