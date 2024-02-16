Just four years ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was playing in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the quarterback’s career might be in jeopardy.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the NFL will suspend Garoppolo two games for violating the league’s performance enhancing substance policy. “The policy violation is said to be related to Garoppolo using a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the league.”

Garoppolo was supposed to be the heir of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. However, things didn’t work out and was traded to the 49ers where he was on pace to revamp his career.

Then, Brock Purdy emerged and it was over for Jimmy G in San Francisco. So, after the departure of Derek Carr to New Orleans, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to give him a chance as their franchise quarterback of the future with a three-year, $72 million contract. It was another failure.

What will be the next team of Jimmy Garoppolo?

After the news broke out, the most probable scenario is that the Las Vegas Raiders will release Jimmy Garoppolo. They have to make the move in the next few weeks considering a $11.25 million roster bonus will trigger on March if he remains with the team.

Then, Garoppolo will join a very interesting list of veteran free agents at the quarterback position toward the 2024 season. Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew, Jameis Winston and Jacoby Brissett.