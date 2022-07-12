So far there is no buyer for the Seattle Seahawks but at any moment an offer could appear especially after Russell Wilson left the franchise and the roster will be rebuilt.

The Seattle Seahawks have not won a Super Bowl since 2013, that was the only time they won a big title and the last time the Seahawks won something important was in 2014 when the team won the National Football Conference title.

From the time Paul Allen bought the Seahawks in 1997 and until the day he died, the Seahawks were competitive but never became a big team as expected. And now that Russell Wilson is gone, things could change for the better.

Jody Allen is the president/chairwoman of the franchise as well as two other sports teams that belong to the Paul Allen Estate: the Portland Trail Blazers and a minority of the Seattle Sounders FC.

Jody Allen's public statement on the sale of the Seattle Seahawks

It's rare for Jody Allen to appear in public speaking on a sensitive topic like this, but it was time for her to come out on top, especially being an NFL team like the Seahawks with a fanbase that wanted answers.

Jody Allen statement: “A time will come what that changes given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold,”

It was previously reported that most of the Paul Allen Estate was for sale so most with some properties already sold such as his yacht Octopus which was purchased by Roger Samuelsson. Other properties are already for sale and it is likely that most of his estate will be sold in 10 years.

