The Cincinnati Bengals need Joe Burrow to be at his best if they want to stand a chance to compete. They’re one of the best teams in the NFL, but haven’t looked like it to start the season.

Notably, most of that has had to do with the fact that Burrow has been struggling with a calf injury. Even after beating the Los Angeles Rams, there are still doubts about his health.

That’s why he decided to reach out to New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers, who’s dealt with multiple calf injuries throughout the course of his career. And while he didn’t reveal the context of the talk, it may have worked out.

Aaron Rodgers Talked To Joe Burrow About His Injury

“He’s dealt with calf issues his whole career and [I] wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done,” Burrow told Ben Baby of ESPN. “He’s been through it, done that. And he was great about it.”

Rodgers suffered a calf injury early in training camp before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Needless to say, that’s yet another reason to be concerned about Burrow.

But Rodgers was also one of the most durable players in the game during the better part of his career, so he might have a couple of pointers to give about avoiding getting hurt or recovering faster from injuries.