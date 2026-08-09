Report: Malik Nabers gives NY Giants optimism to play in Week 1 vs Cowboys

The New York Giants think Malik Nabers could be ready to roll in Week 1 as they face their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

The New York Giants have a numerous and good wide receivers’ room, but above them all, there is Malik Nabers. Hence, now that it’s been reported that the wideout should be ready to go in Week 1 when they face the Dallas Cowboys, optimism has filled the building.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “barring a setback, it seems Malik Nabers (knee) is trending towards being ready Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys.” Much has been said about the Giants weapons, but one constant has remained, Nabers is undoubtedly the WR1 for Jaxson Dart.

Tight end Isaiah Likely has established himself as Dart’s safety net. Still, Nabers is the one that takes this offense to a whole new level. Also, rookie Malachi Fields has shown the Giants he should be the WR2 of the team, but still Nabers clears as the first option.

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Malik Nabers is a difference-maker

Last season, Nabers played just four games. He was averaging 15.1 yards per reception, and scored twice on a lackluster offense. At that point Dart hadn’t claimed his spot as the QB1 of the team.

This is the best Malik Nabers has looked. He continues to get better, making sharper cuts, jumping and landing on the affected leg and running crisper routes.



John Harbaugh agreed. He said the next step is that Nabers is going to “work his way back into practice more and more.” pic.twitter.com/SoMkGC3t8X — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 7, 2026

In his rookie year, Nabers was a Pro-Bowler with over 100 receptions and seven touchdowns in 1204 yards. He could be a top 10-15 WR in the NFL, and that’s not easy to come by. Jaxson Dart must be thrilled to finally play with him.

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Nabers will have to go toe-to-toe with the Cowboys WRs

Nabers is borderline elite when fully healthy, but the Cowboys have arguably the best WR duo in the NFL. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are incredibly talented. Hence, if the Giants want to stay in the game, Nabers must have an outstanding game to keep up the pace.