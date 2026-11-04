John Harbaugh, NY Giants to adjust defensive plan as Eagles make last-ditch effort at QB

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants may want to take notice of the Philadelphia Eagles' decision at quarterback for Week 9.

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants enjoyed a much-needed bye week to face a grueling stretch in the 2026 NFL season. The G-Men return to action against none other than a division rival when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 8. While the rumor mill is in full swing as the Giants have been linked to Derrick Henry amid the Jonathan Taylor speculation, New York first must adjust its defensive plan this week.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Eagles are making a quarterback change for Week 9. Tanner McKee is getting benched, with Joe Milton III starting against the Giants.

If the Giants were expecting to face the same Eagles offense we saw the last three weeks, they should better be ready for potential changes with Milton running the unit. It remains to be seen whether Philadelphia actually improves by this mere change, but it’s the kind of last-ditch effort a 2-6 team makes in an attempt to shake things up.

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Eagles bench McKee after 0-3 run

McKee, 26, faced the challenging task of taking over for Jalen Hurts, who last played in the Eagles’ Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars before being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots.

The 2023 sixth-round pick, who was 1-1 as a starter until this year, couldn’t get things going in Hurts’ absence and the team went 0-3 with him under center. McKee is being benched after completing 72 of 114 passes for 638 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His struggles were also reflected by 10 sacks and one fumble.

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NY Giants face a team with serious concerns at QB

McKee’s benching not only shows the Eagles’ desperate move to try and beat the Giants, but also how the team struggled to find consistency at quarterback.

When the Giants face Milton on Sunday, they’ll be playing the fourth quarterback to throw a pass for the Eagles in 2026. Before Milton, Philadelphia had Hurts, Andy Dalton (later released), and McKee under center.

Milton is relatively new on the team, having joined the Eagles on October 16. While this entire QB situation in Philadelphia could be an advantage for Harbaugh, you can never take anything for granted in the NFL. Perhaps Milton gives the Eagles the spark they need after six consecutive losses.

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The NFC East standings ahead of Week 9

A Week 9 win would be exactly what the Eagles need to end their losing streak and take down a division opponent in the process. It’s easier said than done though, considering these teams are on opposite ends of the NFC East standings. Will playing at home help Philadelphia pull off the upset, or is NY getting the job done away from home?

Team Record NY Giants 4-2-1 Cowboys 3-5 Commanders 2-4-1 Eagles 2-6

Key takeaways

Joe Milton III starting for the Eagles replaces Tanner McKee against the NY Giants.

for the Eagles replaces Tanner McKee against the NY Giants. Jalen Hurts remains out for the season for the Eagles due to blood clots.

remains out for the season for the Eagles due to blood clots. Joe Milton III is the fourth Eagles quarterback to throw a pass in 2026.