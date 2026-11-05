Jonathan Taylor reveals his priority after facing trade request question amid NY Giants rumors

As the New York Giants prepare to go all in to land Jonathan Taylor, the running back has his priorities straight.

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor addressed the trade speculation regarding his future with the franchise. With the New York Giants and others pursuing him, reporters directly asked whether he requested a trade or accepted a roster rebuild.

Taylor deviated from the question and said, “At this point, the hay is in the barn now. We’re preparing for the Cowboys. We got a home game. After last week, nothing else matters. We just gotta give these fans a win.”

Recent reports indicate the date for Jonathan Taylor’s trade is reportedly set with the Giants still in the mix. While Indianapolis plans to assess offers following Sunday’s games, Taylor remains laser-focused on his immediate responsibilities on the field.

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Jonathan Taylor’s words are one of a fierce competitor

Taylor made it emphatically clear that trade noise will not compromise his professionalism. While the Colts traded away veteran staples like Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Taylor refuses to adopt a losing attitude.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was asked if he’s requested a trade. His answer was unclear.



“At this point, the hay is in the barn now. We’re preparing for the #Cowboys. We got a home game. After last week, nothing else matters. We just gotta give these fans a win.” pic.twitter.com/hzFbDnNFOO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 5, 2026

His response is one of an elite competitor who blocks out external noise during tumultuous times. Rather than forcing his way out publicly, Taylor is leading by example. His locker-room presence proves why contending teams view him as a championship piece.

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Taylor could have farewell game in Week 9

Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys could be Taylor’s final performance in an Indianapolis uniform. The timing provides a golden opportunity, as Dallas ranks as the league’s worst run defense. Taylor will look to bounce back from last week’s game script and dominate on the ground.

Establishing a dominant rushing attack against Dallas would remind every interested contender of his value. Especially the Giants, who battle the Cowboys twice a year. Taylor currently sits third in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns.

Key takeaways

Jonathan Taylor addressed trade speculation, stating “the hay is in the barn now.”

The Indianapolis Colts traded away veteran staples Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Jonathan Taylor sits third in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns.