NY Giants seen as favorites to get Jonathan Taylor before trade deadline

The New York Giants are still in prime position to land Jonathan Taylor as the trade deadline approaches.

The New York Giants have re-emerged as the front-runners to land Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis continues to listen to offers across the league as Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline rapidly approaches.

According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, the Giants remain the most likely destination to strike a blockbuster agreement for Jonathan Taylor. “I would guess he gets traded, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was the Giants who made that move,” Graziano said.

General manager Joe Schoen wants to provide quarterback JJ McCarthy with an elite backfield engine for the playoff push. Taylor’s arrival would instantly transform New York’s offensive ceiling down the stretch.

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The Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes is so numerous that price won’t be lower

A crowded field of contending suitors keeps the Colts firmly in the driver’s seat of trade talks. Because multiple teams covet Taylor, the Colts hold no immediate incentive to reduce their steep asking price. Indianapolis continues to hold out for a premium package centered around a first-round draft pick.

The Colts now will not budge off their significant asking price for Jonathan Taylor, per @RapSheet.



Indianapolis has multiple strong offers on the table, but it’s still not enough.



The Taylor sweepstakes will now drag on into deadline week. pic.twitter.com/f1lL3P2pZ0 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 5, 2026

Taylor is under contract through 2028, giving Indianapolis total leverage to retain him if rival bids fall short. The rebuilding franchise will not give away its premier offensive cornerstone at a discount. Any acquiring team must prepare to meet Indy’s hefty demands before 4 p.m. ET deadline on November 10.

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Would the NY Giants give Cam Skattebo as part of the deal?

Running back Cam Skattebo has flashed strong upside and is leading New York with 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, Skattebo recently suffered a fresh injury setback, clouding his short-term availability. Also, the Giants have used somewhat of a committee and haven’t really figured out the running game.

The Colts need young assets and draft capital to kickstart their roster reset. Offering Skattebo alongside mid-round picks could tempt Indianapolis without forcing New York to sacrifice valuable first-round draft equity. Schoen must decide whether parting with his promising rookie runner justifies landing an established superstar.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants re-emerged as the front-runners to acquire Jonathan Taylor.

to acquire Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is signed through 2028 .

. Running back Cam Skattebo leads New York with 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns.