Tanner Mackee’s profile: Who is the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback? Age, height, partner and more

Tanner McKee has stepped into a bigger role with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, putting more attention on the young quarterback beyond the field. His background, career path and personal life add plenty of context.

Tanner McKee is no longer just a name buried on the Philadelphia Eagles’ depth chart. The QB is stepping into a much bigger spotlight in 2026, with the team turning to him as Jalen Hurts’ replacement for Week 6 against the Panthers.

He has already made six NFL appearances and two starts, but this opportunity could give him his most significant stage yet. His path to Philadelphia has been anything but ordinary.

Nick Sirianni‘s team selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after he spent three seasons at Stanford, where he became a team captain and one of the program’s more productive passers.

Advertisement

How old is Tanner McKee?

Tanner McKee is 26 years old, and he was born on April 27, 2000, in Irvine, California. He is from Corona, California, where he attended Centennial High School before beginning his college career at Stanford.

Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After high school, he spent 21 months in Curitiba, Brazil, as part of a missionary assignment. During that time, he learned to read and speak Portuguese and temporarily stepped away from football.

Advertisement

He eventually returned to the United States and began his Stanford career, becoming the Cardinal’s starting quarterback and eventually earning team captain honors.

His journey also includes overcoming melanoma at age 16. According to the Eagles, he was diagnosed with the form of skin cancer after his mother noticed a concerning mole on his face. He underwent surgery to remove it.

How tall is Tanner McKee?

Tanner McKee is 6-foot-6 and weighs 230 pounds, according to the NFL. His size immediately stands out among NFL quarterbacks, giving him the prototypical height that has been part of his profile since his college days.

Advertisement

At Stanford, he developed into a traditional pocket passer and started every game during the 2022 season, completing 264 of 426 attempts for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His physical profile is complemented by a strong academic background. He majored in economics at Stanford and was twice named to the Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll. He also interned with a private equity firm while in college.

Tanner McKee’s love life: Is he married?

Tanner McKee is married to his wife, Lauren McKee. The Eagles confirmed his marriage in their 2023 draft profile, noting that he and Lauren were approaching their first wedding anniversary at the time.

Advertisement

Tanner McKee’s contract with the Eagles

Tanner McKee is playing under a four-year, $4.03 million rookie contract that runs through the 2026 NFL season. He signed the deal on May 2, 2023, after Philadelphia selected him No. 188 overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The contract includes $186,520 in fully guaranteed money, all of which came through his signing bonus. Over the Cap reported that his contract carries an average annual value of $1 million.

His base salary has increased each season, from $750,000 in 2023 to $915,000 in 2024, $1.03 million in 2025 and $1.145 million in 2026. His 2026 cap hit is $1,191,630, according to Over the Cap.

Advertisement

Tanner McKee’s career with the Eagles

Tanner McKee has spent his entire NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles since being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia took him 188th overall out of Stanford to add depth to its quarterback room.

Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He made his NFL debut in 2024 and saw action in two games that season, including one start. He completed 30 of 45 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception, producing a 117.2 passer rating.

Advertisement

His second NFL season brought another four appearances and one start. In 2025, he completed 24 of 43 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception, giving him 597 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception through his first six regular-season appearances.

He entered the 2026 season competing with veteran Andy Dalton for the Eagles’ No. 2 quarterback job. Philadelphia ultimately retained McKee, and he remained behind Hurts on the depth chart.

Tanner McKee’s career highlights

Becoming Stanford’s starting quarterback: McKee took over as Stanford’s starting quarterback and became a team captain during his senior season in 2022. He finished that campaign with 2,947 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions, establishing himself as one of the top pocket passers in the Pac-12 before entering the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Being selected by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft: Philadelphia selected McKee with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles viewed the 6-foot-6 quarterback as a developmental prospect who could provide depth behind Jalen Hurts.

A strong NFL debut season: McKee made his NFL debut in 2024 and appeared in two games, including one start. He completed 30 of 45 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, finishing with a 117.2 passer rating. Those numbers remain the strongest statistical stretch of his NFL career.

Throwing two touchdowns in his first NFL start: McKee’s first NFL start came against the New York Giants in Week 18 of the 2024 season. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles won 20-13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

Contributing during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl season: McKee was part of the Eagles’ quarterback room during their Super Bowl LIX-winning 2024 campaign. He served as a backup to Hurts and Kenny Pickett while gaining valuable experience in his second NFL season.

Winning the No. 2 quarterback job: McKee entered the 2025 season as the Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback but eventually moved ahead of the competition to become Hurts’ primary backup. Philadelphia’s 2026 training camp preview noted that he won the No. 2 job over Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord.

Starting again in Week 18 of 2025: McKee started Philadelphia’s final game of the 2025 regular season against Washington, completing 21 of 40 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. It marked his second NFL start and another step in his development as Hurts’ backup.

Advertisement

Six NFL appearances through 2025: Through his first three NFL seasons, McKee had appeared in six regular-season games with two starts, completing 54 of 88 passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, according to the Eagles’ official statistics.

Key takeaways