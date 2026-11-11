NY Giants’ John Harbaugh raises stakes ahead of TNF against Commanders: ‘This is for all the marbles’

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season couldn’t get off to a better start, as the New York Giants and Washington Commanders are set to face off once again, this time on Thursday Night Football. John Harbaugh knows this is a crucial matchup for his team to maintain its momentum in the NFC East, and he is expecting a great game between the two sides.

“This is for all the marbles. It’s a tie right now. This is the tiebreaker,” Harbaugh said to the press. “It’s like going to the second half tied; you have a chance to go win the game right now and be one up on these guys for the rest of the season. So, it’s a big game.”

The G-Men know they will be facing a defensive mastermind in Dan Quinn, who already showcased his abilities during their first meeting of the season at Northwest Stadium. The Giants are looking to make the most of their home-field advantage and secure their sixth win of the season.

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An interesting recent history between Giants and Commanders

The most recent matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders came in Week 5 on Sunday, October 11, 2026, ending in a chaotic 27-27 overtime tie. The Giants staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback by scoring 14 unanswered points in the final 11 minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt #22 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball against Jevón Holland #8 of the New York Giants.

The extra period turned into a wild sequence of bizarre clock management and missed opportunities—highlighted by Washington letting the final clock run out while well within field-goal range—leaving both NFC East rivals to share the points in a wild divisional thriller.

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McCarthy’s first start at MetLife Stadium as a Giant

Thursday night will mark the first time JJ McCarthy takes the field as a starter at MetLife Stadium, following the significant injury update provided by John Harbaugh. Will the atmosphere have an impact on the quarterback’s performance?

“Maybe someone else is better to talk to him about that. Jameis or Jaxson, probably one of those guys, would be best to talk to him about that,” Harbaugh said. “He’s played in a lot of big stadiums before, and he’ll love our fans. I can tell him that.”

Key takeaways

The New York Giants face the Washington Commanders in a crucial NFC East TNF matchup.

in a crucial NFC East TNF matchup. A 27-27 overtime tie ended their previous meeting on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

ended their previous meeting on Sunday, October 11, 2026. JJ McCarthy makes his first start as a Giant at MetLife Stadium.