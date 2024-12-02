NBA News: Sixers Paul George receives bad news on injury update from a key player

After securing their first win in seven games of the NBA regular season with a hard-fought victory over the Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers are now facing a fresh setback. The team has received disappointing news regarding one of Paul George‘s key teammates, who will be sidelined for the upcoming games.

Tyrese Maxey has been performing admirably in recent matchups, helping the Sixers improve their form. With Maxey’s impressive play, the team’s record now stands at 4-14. The return of George, who brings valuable experience and leadership, was expected to help stabilize the squad. However, Philadelphia now finds itself grappling with yet another challenging situation.

As the team continues to struggle without some of its key contributors, reigning MVP Joel Embiid is also facing setbacks in his recovery. Multiple sources have reported that Embiid will miss the next game against the Hornets due to ongoing issues with his knee and personal matters. Unfortunately, the news doesn’t end there for the Sixers.

In addition to Embiid’s absence, Andre Drummond, a crucial defensive presence for the team, will also be sidelined due to injury. Despite a somewhat underwhelming statistical season, Drummond has been a key part of the Sixers’ defense, which has been a major concern for the team. According to NBA Insider Michael Scotto, Drummond is dealing with a right ankle sprain, further depleting Philadelphia’s roster as they continue to navigate a difficult stretch.

Andre Drummond #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends ParkerJackson-Cartwright #6 of the New Zealand Breakers during the first half of a preseason exhibition game at the Wells Fargo Center on October 7, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Drummond’s upcoming absence

According to Chris Scotto on X, Sixers center Andre Drummond will miss the next three games due to injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated this weekend to determine his availability for the upcoming matchups. As a result, Drummond will be sidelined for games against the Hornets, Magic, and Bulls.

Drummond has been a solid contributor this season, playing 17 games — 11 of which were as a starter. Over 346 minutes of action, he’s accumulated 137 points, 139 rebounds, and 10 assists. His shooting stats include 55-of-105 from the field, 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 26-of-47 from the free-throw line.

Embiid sits out pre-Hornets practice

Sixers star Embiid is currently facing a challenging stretch. With just four appearances in the team’s first 18 games, he’s played only 125 minutes, shooting 22-of-58 from the field and 3-of-18 from three-point range. However, his free-throw shooting has been impeccable, hitting a perfect 32-of-32 attempts.

Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports that Embiid did not attend practice on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s NBA regular season game against the Charlotte Hornets. Pompey notes that the center will remain out for the game due to left knee injury management and personal reasons.